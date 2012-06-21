FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

Drugstore chain Brazil Pharma prices share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil Pharma, the drugstore chain controlled by local investment banking giant BTG Pactual, and shareholders raised 64.75 million reais ($31.4 million) in a follow-on share offering, as a recent ease in risk aversion helped the company sell its stock at a slight discount.

Shareholders led by Alvaro José da Silveira and Diocesmar de Faria sold a total 7 million common shares at 9.25 reais ($4.50) apiece, according to a securities filing. The price was 2.6 percent below Brazil Pharma’s closing price of 9.50 reais on Thursday.

