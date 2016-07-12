U.S. charges proxy solicitation firm employees with fraud

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled a criminal complaint charging five current and former employees of a leading proxy solicitation firm with fraud for gaining shareholder voting information with bribes such as two tickets worth $1,400 to a Boston Celtics basketball game.

Prosecutors did not name the firm in a court filing that charged conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud. It alleged the five people worked together to bribe an employee of a prominent proxy advisory firm, also not named.

But the complaint named two people, Donna Ackerly and Richard Gottcent, listed as current executives on the website of the large proxy solicitor Georgeson, a unit of Computershare Ltd . Both were listed as senior managing directors.

Those two executives and other company representatives did not immediately respond to messages requesting comment. Nor did another person charged, Charles Garske, listed on the website of a rival proxy solicitor firm, Okapi Partners, as a senior managing director and former Georgeson employee.

The two others charged, Keith Haynes and Michael Sedlak, could not immediately be reached.

The filing states the bribes were paid to Brian Bennett, who has pleaded guilty in a separate criminal case. Bennett has been identified as a former employee of proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services. He pleaded guilty last year to charges he shared confidential corporate voting details in return for gifts like pricy tickets to sporting events.

ISS in 2013 agreed to settle charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to safeguard confidential voting information.

In the latest case, the five people charged are accused of using bribes to find out how ISS clients had voted on particular shareholder proposals, according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent's affidavit filed by prosecutors in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

The affidavit also states the group defrauded clients of their own employer by billing them for some of the bribes "while falsely representing those bribes to be legitimate expenses" of the proxy solicitor.