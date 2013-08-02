FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC probing Treasury futures trading that led to halt at CME
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

CFTC probing Treasury futures trading that led to halt at CME

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. futures regulators are reviewing trades that triggered a brief halt in trading at CME Group’s markets for Treasury futures just as the U.S. government was poised to release key data on the jobs market.

“We are aware of it and will be doing a review of the trades, which is standard operating procedure for something like this,” Commodity Futures Trading Commission commissioner Bart Chilton said in response to a query from Reuters.

CME Group halted trading in some Treasury futures for five seconds, beginning just before the 8:30 am ET (1230 GMT) release of the monthly jobs report.

Large trades in 10-year and 30-year Treasury futures were made just prior to the release of the report. Such trades and large market moves can trigger automatic stops in CME markets.

