REUTERS SUMMIT-U.S. futures regulator plans to finalize three rules this year

* For other news from the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click here (Adds details on cyber security, other comments from Massad)

By Lisa Lambert

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission plans to finalize rules on cyber security, automated trading and position limits this year, its chairman said on Thursday.

Those three rules are top priorities as the commission tidies up the final requirements related to the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad said at the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit.

The CFTC has been examining the thoroughness of cyber security at exchanges and other entities it oversees, and uncovered unspecified deficiencies at some, he said. The agency is encouraging boards of directors to scrutinize practices and policies more closely, he added.

“Cyber is the biggest threat facing financial markets today,” he said, echoing comments earlier in the week from Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White.

Cyber security has become an increasingly pressing issue for a wide range of entities in recent years. Big banks, retailers and payment processors have battled breaches or attempted breaches into customer data. A few months ago, a Los Angeles hospital said it paid hackers $17,000 in ransom to regain control of its computer systems.

Even regulators grapple with cyber incursions, as evidenced by the recent heist involving the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Bangladesh’s central bank.

The CFTC has been monitoring its own systems for cyber threats, Massad said. He noted that the agency received one of the top ratings for its cyber security practices from a government monitor, but attackers continue to evolve their methods and pose an ongoing risk.

Apart from cyber security, Massad said the CFTC has focused on catching bad actors who try to “spoof” markets by putting in bids for trades that they intend to cancel. The CFTC brought several enforcement cases on this matter, which has acted as a deterrent, he said, but the agency is still monitoring markets closely for spoofing activity.

After the CFTC has spent almost six years writing and implementing new financial regulations stemming from Dodd-Frank, including the creation of clearinghouses for the now-$181 trillion derivatives market, Massad was asked what he thought of comments by politicians who want the law dismantled.

In short, Massad said, that idea does not make sense.

“So, we’re going to go back to the bilateral opaque dark world of swaps without central clearing?” he asked. “We’re going to, what, bring back the Office of Thrift Supervision? Are we going to lower deposit insurance back down to $100,000? Are we going to eliminate the orderly liquidation authority so the federal government can bail out institutions? I mean, come on. If you go through the specifics, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

For more summit stories, see (Reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington, additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)