REUTERS SUMMIT-SEC says cyber security biggest risk to financial system
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 17, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-SEC says cyber security biggest risk to financial system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For other news from the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click here

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Cyber security is the biggest risk facing the financial system, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday.

The SEC, which oversees U.S. securities markets, said some major exchanges, dark pools and clearing houses did not have cyber policies in place that matched the sort of risks they faced.

“What we found, as a general matter so far, is a lot of preparedness, a lot of awareness but also their policies and procedures are not tailored to their particular risks,” SEC Chair Mary Jo White told the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit in Washington D.C.

“As we go out there now, we are pointing that out.”

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

For more summit stories, see Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
