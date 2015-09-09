FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India seeks to resolve tax disputes quickly - Arun Jaitley
#India Top News
September 9, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

India seeks to resolve tax disputes quickly - Arun Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is seeking to resolve pending tax disputes with investors and hopes to resolve “legacy” issues in short order, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

Jaitley was speaking after the finance ministry decided last week not to press claims for a Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) against foreign portfolio investors. India remains locked in major back-tax disputes with telecoms group Vodafone (VOD.L) and Cairn Energy (CNE.L).

Without referring to individual disputes, Jaitley said the government was trying to resolve pending tax disputes, many of them outside the courts, and said that these legacy issues would be resolved “in not much time”.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
