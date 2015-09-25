FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Finance Wales names ex-Standard Chartered executive as chairman
September 25, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Finance Wales names ex-Standard Chartered executive as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Finance Wales Group, which provides funding to small- and medium-sized businesses in Wales, said Gareth Bullock would replace Ian Johnson as chairman, effective Oct. 1.

Bullock has 30 years of experience in banking and retired from the board of Standard Chartered Plc in 2010.

He currently holds non-executive directorships or senior advisory roles with Informa Plc, Tesco Bank, Good Governance Group, Global Market Group Ltd and the British Council. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

