Calpers a step closer to higher employer payments

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 (Reuters) - Calpers, the biggest U.S. public pension fund, took an initial step o n T uesday toward phasing in higher rates for local governments using its services, a move intended to ease the burden of rising retirement expenses.

A committee of the $234 billion California Public Employees’ Retirement System backed a two-year period during which local governments would pay more into the pension fund. The plan goes to the fund’s full board on Wednesday.

Calpers’ board voted last month to lower the fund’s assumed annual rate of return to 7.5 percent from a longstanding 7.75 percent. The lower rate will require government employers to increase their contributions to the retirement system to bolster its funding.

Governments across the most populous U.S. state have expected increased contributions for some time and are concerned they will add to the growing burden of their pension costs.

In response to their concerns, Calpers’ leaders requested the fund’s staff create a plan for phasing in increased contributions over two years instead of one.

Rod Gould, city manager of Santa Monica, welcomed a two-year period but said he is concerned Calpers could later lower its assumed rate of return further.

The fund’s staff had recommended taking the rate down to 7.25 percent from 7.75 percent.

“The real question is, after phasing in this downward assessment, are we two years away from another one?” Gould asked. “The rumors keep coming that we’re going down to 7.25 percent.”

A 7.5 percent assumed rate of return would increase Santa Monica’s payment to Calpers by $3.8 million a year, he said.

Fitch Ratings earlier this month said Calpers’ reduced return assumption would present near-term budget pressure for some California municipalities.

“We believe that this reduction presents the biggest risk to municipalities and counties with the least overall financial flexibility and strained relationships with their work forces,” Fitch said in a statement.

By contrast, “Other entities with significant financial flexibility and cooperative relationships with bargaining units are likely to take this increased pressure in stride,” Fitch said. (Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Dan Grebler)