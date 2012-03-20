FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 3:20 AM / 6 years ago

Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Italian sportscar maker Ferrari, which is owned by Fiat , is not planning an initial public offering (IPO), its chairman told a German newspaper.

* Baosteel Group Corp’s metal packaging unit, whose clients include beverage makers such as Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, is planning an initial public offering in Shanghai, the China Business News reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified company officials.

* State-run Vinaphone and MobiFone, which together hold the majority of subscriptions in Vietnam’s mobile phone market, are to be merged as part of a restructuring process, senior industry officials were quoted as saying on Tuesday.

