Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
May 21, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, May 21 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings may seek compensation for its purchase last year of New Zealand beverages group Independent Liquor from two private equity firms and is “asking questions” about the amount it paid, a report in The Age newspaper said.

* The Nasdaq is planning to revamp its systems for handling stock offerings after acknowledging that technology problems had affected trading in millions of newly issued Facebook shares on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

