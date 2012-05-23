FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
May 23, 2012

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGALORE, May 23(Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Polish utility PGE will likely drop its 7.5-billion zloty ($2.21 billion) purchase of smaller state-owned group Energa after a court upheld a decision by the competition authority to block the deal, Gazeta Wyborcza said.

* Belgium and France have asked the European Commission to extend 45 billion euros ($57 billion) of secured state guarantees obtained by bailed-out lender Dexia last year, business daily Les Echos said, citing sources close to the matter.

* China will stick to active fiscal and prudent monetary policies in a bid to sustain relatively fast economic growth, Vice Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by the official China Securities Journal.

* Australia’s Crusader Resources Ltd plans to invest $400 million in a gold mining project in Brazil’s northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, the Valor Economico newspaper said.

* Mazda Motor Corp is in talks with Italy’s Fiat SpA to form a business tie-up as the loss-making Japanese automaker seeks to survive amid a weakening partnership with Ford Motor Co, public broadcaster NHK said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
