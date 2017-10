BANGALORE, May 25 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Billionaire hedge fund manager Carl Icahn has purchased a stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp, according to Bloomberg, which sourced the information to a person with knowledge of the matter.

* Dexia is in exclusive talks to sell Turkish unit Denizbank to Russian bank Sberbank, Les Echos newspaper reported.