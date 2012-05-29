FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2012 / 4:18 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, May 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Russia’s No. 2 oil producer LUKOIL is planning a Hong Kong listing next year to attract more Asian investors, the Financial Times reported, citing a company executive.

* Fortune CLSA Securities Limited, the Chinese investment banking venture of CLSA Equity Capital Markets Limited, has obtained regulatory approval to expand its services to include securities broking and investment consultancy, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.

