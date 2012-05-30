FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
May 30, 2012 / 4:55 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, May 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* The Rothschild banking dynasty has agreed to invest in the Rockefeller group’s wealth advisory and asset management business to form a strategic partnership, the Financial Times reported.

* Carlyle Group and Affinity Equity Partners are among the private equity funds that have submitted final bids for a stake put up for sale in South Korea’s unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance, local media reported.

