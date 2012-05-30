Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, May 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* The Rothschild banking dynasty has agreed to invest in the Rockefeller group’s wealth advisory and asset management business to form a strategic partnership, the Financial Times reported.

* Carlyle Group and Affinity Equity Partners are among the private equity funds that have submitted final bids for a stake put up for sale in South Korea’s unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance, local media reported.