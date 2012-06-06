UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

June 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

- Spain’s government is working on a new banking reform, the third this year, to ensure lenders have sufficient capital to deal with losses on mortgages as well as on loans to businesses and consumer credit, a business newspaper said on Wednesday.

- Chesapeake Energy Corp is in advanced talks to sell almost all of its pipeline assets for more than $4 billion to Global Infrastructure Partners, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

- Family-history research website Ancestry.com Inc is thinking of putting itself up on the block and is working with Frank Quattrone’s Qatalyst Partners to find buyers, Bloomberg news reported, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

- Panasonic Corp is making final arrangements to provide up to 50 billion yen ($635 million) in capital to scandal-hit Olympus Corp, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, a move that will make Panasonic the company’s top shareholder.

* China’s banks made new loans worth nearly 800 billion yuan ($126 billion) in May, the Economic Information Daily quoted authoritative unnamed sources as saying on Wednesday.