Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
June 8, 2012 / 4:05 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Singapore gaming operator Genting Singapore has built up a 4.9 percent stake in Australian casino operator Echo Entertainment, The Australian newspaper reported, in a move that could complicate attempts by billionaire James Packer to win influence over Echo.

* Loss-making Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp has abandoned a plan to ask its major shareholders for a capital injection and is instead seeking guarantees from them for its loans, the Mainichi Shimbun reported on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
