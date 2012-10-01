FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* France and Germany have agreed on a common strategy for the planned $45 billion merger of Airbus parent EADS and Britain’s BAE Systems, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.

* The billionaire quartet that owns half of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP has hired Rothschilds Group to arrange loan syndication to buy out BP Plc’s 50 percent stake in the company, the Kommersant daily newspaper said on Monday.

* William Hill is expected to return with a revised offer for online bookmaker Sportingbet which could value the smaller rival at more than 400 million pounds ($645.92 million), the Telegraph reported.

* Phone maker Nokia Oyj is expected to announce a deal that will give customers of technology company Oracle Corp access to Nokia’s mapping services, the Wall Street Journal reported.

