Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Russian president Vladimir Putin backs BP’s plan to sell its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP to the state oil group Rosneft, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing an interview with Rosneft’s chief executive, Igor Sechin.

* UPS will be served with a formal European Union complaint as early as next week, outlining serious doubts about its proposed 5.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion) takeover of Dutch rival TNT Express, the Financial Times reported.