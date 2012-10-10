FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 4:30 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Russian president Vladimir Putin backs BP’s plan to sell its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP to the state oil group Rosneft, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing an interview with Rosneft’s chief executive, Igor Sechin.

* UPS will be served with a formal European Union complaint as early as next week, outlining serious doubts about its proposed 5.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion) takeover of Dutch rival TNT Express, the Financial Times reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.