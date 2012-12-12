FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
December 12, 2012 / 6:55 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* France’s Lafarge is seeking to sell its South Korean unit Lafarge Halla Cement Co for roughly 700 billion won ($650 million) and is currently searching for buyers, South Korean online media Edaily reported on Wednesday.

* Home builder Lennar Corp lined up $1.7 billion from state-run China Development Bank for two San Francisco-based housing projects, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the deal.

