March 14, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* The German government’s plans to cut solar power incentives are “manageable” for Wacker Chemie, one of the world’s largest maker of polysilicon for the solar industry, a top executive at the company told a German newspaper.

* Zynga Inc, the video game company that went public in December, is planning to sell additional shares in a secondary public offering, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

* Schroders Plc is in talks to acquire an almost 30 percent stake in India’s Axis Asset Management in a deal worth around 1.3 billion rupees ($26 million), two Indian newspapers reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

