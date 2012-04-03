FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 2-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman may sell his 25.1 percent stake in MegaFon, Russia’s second-biggest wireless operator, to tycoon Alisher Usmanov for about $5 billion, according to Russian newspaper RBC daily.

* Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset has sold its senior debt in reality television show producer Endemol to one of the other debt holders for about 72 million euros, business daily Il Sole-24 Ore said on Tuesday without citing sources.

* The head of Austrian savings bank Steiermaerkische Sparkasse said he was interested in buying some Balkan assets from nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper reported.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.