#Market News
August 15, 2012

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, August 15 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Ukraine has approved a joint offshore exploration bid led by ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell to unlock oil and gas reserves deep under the Black Sea, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* Oil giant Sinopec Corp along with Chinese banks are in talks to put up to $1 billion in a Texas clean energy project, in what would be one of the biggest investments by Chinese companies in the U.S. power sector, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

* U.S. regulators are close to approving Verizon Wireless’s proposed $3.9 billion spectrum purchase from several cable companies, including Comcast Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the negotiations.


