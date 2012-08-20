FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
August 20, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Lee Raymond, the brusque former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil, will have the last say on James Dimon’s role in the “London Whale” trading fiasco-an arrangement that presents risks for both men.

* Insurer Aetna Inc has signed a deal to buy rival Coventry Health Care Inc for $5.7 billion in cash and stock, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Struggling retailer Best Buy Co, which is engaged in a takeover battle with founder Richard Schulze, has chosen a new chief executive to lead the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
