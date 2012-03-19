FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Private equity firm Blackstone is in exclusive talks to take over 100 million euros ($132 million) of commercial property loans owned by Societe Generale as the French bank seeks to curb its real estate exposure, the Financial Times reported.

* Flag Telecom, controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications, has filed initial papers on the Singapore Stock Exchange to raise up to $1.5 billion through an initial public offering, the Business Standard reported.

* India’s Future Group, the country’s largest retailer which owns Pantaloon Retail, is looking to sell stakes in brands and units to raise funds and help cut the group’s $1.6 billion debt, the Economic Times reported.

* New yuan loans by Chinese banks are expected to reach about 800 billion yuan ($126.53 billion) in March, the China Securities Journal reported, citing industry sources and analysts.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.