Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

March 26 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* German savings banks have pulled out of a deal to restructure Bayerische Landesbank, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the talks.

* BP has put North Sea oil assets worth close to 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) up for sale, the Sunday Times reported.

* Kuwait’s national oil company is in advanced takeover talks with North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy , the Sunday Times reported.

* German flagship airline Deutsche Lufthansa is looking at job cuts in Switzerland as part of group-wide cost-saving measures, its chief executive was quoted as saying in a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.

* Investment banks need to make bold decisions to choose to invest in areas where they have a comparative advantage to win business or choose to exit them as the industry prepares for a big upheaval in the next year or two, a report said on Monday.

* Regulators are considering expanding quotas for foreign institutional investment in China’s stock and bond markets, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday, citing officials.