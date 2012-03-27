FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* French investment group Bollore is set to increase its stake in Vivendi but has no intention of playing a role in the group’s governance, financial daily Les Echos reported.

* Slovenia is hoping to postpone a capital hike by state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka, which needs to increase its capital by 400 million euros ($533 million), until the end of June, daily Finance reported

* Russian telecoms operators Rostelecom and MegaFon are in talks to jointly bid for Russian businessman Alexander Mamut’s stake in cellphone retailer Euroset, business daily Kommersant reported.

* Air France-KLM’s auditors have given executives two years to recapitalise the French airline, online newspaper La Tribune reported.

Deals of the day:

