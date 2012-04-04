FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGALORE April 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Toshiba Corp plans to build a new NAND flash memory plant in Japan as early as this summer as demand for mobile devices continues to expand, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* US Airways Group sees $1.5 billion in synergies from a potential merger with AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

* Veolia Environnement may take a direct stake in SNCM, the Marseille-based operator of ferry services to Corsica, Les Echos reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

* The chief executive of DHL Express, a division of Europe’s biggest mail and express delivery group Deutsche Post DHL , told Handelsblatt he is not interested in making any big takeovers at the moment.

* French state-owned power company EDF is likely to win three offshore wind-farm sites in a government tender, Le Figaro reported on Wednesday.

* Telecom Italia is considering a spin-off of its access network, the Executive Chairman of Italy’s biggest telecoms group told Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

