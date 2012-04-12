FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 12, 2012 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, April 12 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Stakeholders in Russia’s No.2 mobile phone operator MegaFon have returned to the idea of floating its shares on the stock market, Kommersant business daily said on Wednesday, citing industry sources.

* Anheuser Busch InBev has emerged as the lead bidder for Cervecería Nacional Dominicana SA in a deal valued at about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Chinese banks are offering first-time home buyers discounts on mortgage-interest rates in a partial return to supportive measures in place before the government instituted tough restrictions to cool its overheated property market, state media reported on Thursday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.