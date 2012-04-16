UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, April 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Fast-growing French fashion brand Zadig & Voltaire has sealed a deal to sell a 30 percent stake to U.S. private equity buyer TA Associates, valuing the company at around 380 million euros, Le Figaro newspaper said on Monday.

* Two Chinese wind turbine makers are looking into launching takeover bids for world number one Vestas Wind Systems , according to Danish daily Jyllands-Posten.

* Swiss bank Credit Suisse could announce the loss of up to 5,000 jobs in its investment banking business at its forthcoming first-quarter results, Swiss newspaper Sonntag reported on Sunday.

* An audit firm hired by the Algerian government has valued Vimpelcom’s troubled mobile phone unit Djezzy at $6.5 billion, the El Khabar newspaper quoted Algerian Telecommunications Minister Moussa Benhamadi as saying on Sunday.

* The American owners of English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United have reactivated an earlier plan to float its shares on the stock market in Singapore following improved market conditions, the Sunday Times reported.

* Swiss stock exchange operator SIX group has up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) in its war chest for takeovers and is looking at many possible targets, its chief executive told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

* Private equity giant KKR is working on a deal to buy and merge the diamond mining units of BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto , the Sunday Times reported.