FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 17, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGALORE, April 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Deutsche Telekom may sell units in Britain and the Netherlands as early as next year after having given local management time to improve results, Financial Times Deutschland reported.

* MegaFon, Russia’s second-largest mobile operator, is seeking a $2-$3 billion loan to help finance the purchase of its 25.1 percent stake from billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group, business daily Vedomosti reported.

* Indian group Essar Oil is in advanced talks with State Bank of India to arrange a six-year loan to pay 63 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) sales tax to a state government, the Business Standard reported.

* Chinese group Noah Holdings, a distributor of wealth management products to high net worth individuals, plans to launch a real estate fund worth as much as 18 billion yuan ($2.85 billion) as cash-strapped developers seek alternatives to bank lending, the Shanghai Securities News reported.

* China Nonferrous Metal Mining (CNMC) plans to list its Zambia copper assets in Hong Kong, aiming to raise about $500 million, the Chinese-language Ming Pao Daily reported, citing market sources.

* Railway monopoly Russian Railways may sell its remaining 25 percent stake in rail cargo operator Freight One as soon as this year, Russian daily Kommersant reported, citing sources.

* Research In Motion is considering hiring a financial adviser to weigh its strategic options, Bloomberg reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

* German pay TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland has retained the cable and satellite broadcast rights for German top-flight soccer for the next four seasons, Bild reported on Monday.

Deals of the day:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.