UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
April 19, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGALORE, April 19 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* U.S.-based activist hedge fund Third Point, which holds 5.3 percent of France’s Technicolor, is pushing the digital video specialist company to sell its licensing operation, Le Figaro reported, citing unnamed sources.

* Europe’s second-largest copper producer, KGHM, is not ruling out taking over Poland’s No.2 utility, Tauron , in the future, online portal www.biznes.pl quoted KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth on Wednesday as saying.

* Hewlett Packard Co, the largest U.S. technology company by revenue, agreed to build a printer factory in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, China Daily reported.

* The safety of long-term German government bonds, or Bunds, is overrated, the head of Allianz’s German life insurance unit, Allianz Leben, told financial daily Handelsblatt.

* China will increase liquidity via open market operations and cut banks’ required reserves to steer the economy towards a soft landing, the official Xinhua news agency quoted an unnamed central bank official as saying late on Wednesday.

