Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, April 20 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Munich Re’s primary insurance unit Ergo is set for a big restructuring effort to cut costs and potentially jobs, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported, citing company sources.

* More Chinese property developers have filed for bankruptcy, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, as failures ripple through small real-estate companies after more than two years of measures aimed at curbing home prices in China.