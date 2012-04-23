FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
April 23, 2012 / 4:10 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, April 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Swiss drugmaker Roche is looking for alternatives after it dropped a $6.8 billion hostile offer for genetic specialist Illumina, Der Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

* American private equity firm First Reserve has appointed JP Morgan to sell British oil services firm Acteon for about 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), The Sunday Times reported.

* Britain’s second-biggest insurer Aviva is expected to announce the sale of its American life assurance business Aviva USA next month on which it will make a loss of 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), the Sunday Times reported.

