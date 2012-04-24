UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, April 24 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Rosneft, Russia’s largest crude producer, is in talks with Italian group Eni to jointly develop the Black Sea Val Shatskogo deposit, the Kommersant daily reported.

* Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is contesting an equity capital cut at Austrian state-owned “bad bank” KA Finanz, the Witschaftsblatt paper reported, citing unidentified sources.

* Tokyo Electric Power Co has accepted a proposal for the government to take a majority stake in return for an injection of 1 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) public funds in July, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.

* Swiss food group Nestle may sell about 10-15 percent of the $11.85 billion baby food business it is buying from Pfizer to address antitrust concerns, Bloomberg reported.

* Toshiba is no longer bidding for bankrupt Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory, the Mainichi daily reported.

* A Tunisian businessman claims he was shut out of SNC-Lavalin Group’s biggest Tunisian construction project because he refused to pay a bribe to one of the Quebec company’s top North African executives, the Globe and Mail reported.

Deals of the day: