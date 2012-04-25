FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
April 25, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, April 25 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* A deadline for the submission of second-round bids for bankrupt Japanese chip maker Elpida Memory has been extended by about one week from the planned date of April 27, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* Three of China’s domestic futures brokers may be allowed to access international futures markets in as soon as two to three months, the Shanghai Securities News said, citing unidentified industry sources.

