UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
April 26, 2012 / 4:30 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Bilfinger Berger, Germany’s second-largest builder, has offered to buy Italian real estate group Prelios’s German assets, 51 percent of its Italian assets, and 10 percent of its asset management fund, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa-Group, wants to raise its stake in mobile phone operator Vimpelcom, Altimo’s chief executive was quoted as saying.

* Egyptina group EFG Hermes finalised talks to sell a 60 percent stake to Qatari QInvest, a deal aimed at merging some of the operations of the Middle East investment banks, independent Shorouk newspaper reported.

* Takaoka Electric MFG and Toko Electric, two companies affiliated with Tokyo Electric Power Co, will merge their businesses under a new holding company around October, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, will join with China’s sovereign wealth fund CIC to launch a China-focused investment fund likely to be worth several billion U.S. dollars, the Financial Times quoted a senior CIC official as saying.

Deals of the day:

