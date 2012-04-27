FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 4:55 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Dutch lender Rabobank plans to sell its fund management arm Robeco for 1.5-2.0 billion euros ($2.0-$2.6 billion) as part of a reorganisation of its businesses, Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported, citing unnamed sources.

* Spanish banking group La Caixa, which owns stakes in oil major Repsol and utility Gas Natural , is planning a merger between the two energy groups, Cinco Dias reported, citing unnamed sources.

* China’s securities regulator is planning to enact strict criteria that small and medium-sized commercial banks must meet to list publicly, seeking to allow only one in five to go public over the next few years, state media reported.

* DLF, India’s top-listed realtor, is in talks with three Mumbai-based real estate companies, Lodha Developers, Runwal Group and Sheth Creators, to sell a piece of land in central Mumbai, the Business Standard reported.

* Investment banks globally will likely have to reduce staff levels by at least 10 percent to achieve profitability targets, and the next round of layoffs may axe senior executives, a report said.

Deals of the day:

