#Funds News
June 11, 2012 / 4:11 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Goldman Sachs is close to signing a deal to sell its hedge fund administration business to U.S. bank State Street Corp, the Financial Times reported in its Monday edition.

* General Electric is considering breaking off large parts of its lending business amid investor concerns that the conglomerate has become one of the largest banks in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

* Volkswagen is in the early stages of examining whether to take a stake in troubled U.S. truckmaker Navistar International in order to close the gap to rival Daimler , the Financial Times Deutschland reported on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
