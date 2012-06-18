FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
June 18, 2012

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Axa Private Equity has raised $7.1 billion from outside investors marking the largest fund targeting investors looking to sell out of their buyout positions, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the prospective buyer of the London Metal Exchange, said it will look at the lucrative metal warehousing business that has attracted investments from Goldman Sachs and Glencore , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

