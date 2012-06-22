FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
June 22, 2012 / 4:36 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, June 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Swedish automaker Volvo Car Corp, owned by Chinese manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co, is looking for a partner to build vehicles in North America, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an interview with Volvo’s chief executive.

* Indian energy major Reliance Industries and its partners BP and Niko Resources plan to spend $4 billion to develop satellite gas fields off India’s east coast, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

