FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 3, 2012 / 4:01 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners, which had been chosen as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in electronic retailer Hi-mart, has given up its bid because of share price falls and high price premiums, local media MoneyToday said.

* The Swiss National Bank is not demanding Credit Suisse raise new equity to boost its capital, and would count contingent convertible bonds or CoCos if they had already been issued, Chairman Thomas Jordan was quoted as saying on Monday.

* Amazon.com Inc reportedly agreed on Monday to buy mapping startup UpNext, the latest sign of increased competition between the world’s largest Internet retailer and tech rivals such as Google Inc and Apple Inc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.