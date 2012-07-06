FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
July 6, 2012 / 4:21 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Bausch & Lomb could go public as early as the end of this year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company’s thinking.

* French advertising group Publicis Groupe SA has agreed to buy out famed British agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* GS Retail has been picked as preferred bidder for a stake in South Korean water purifier maker Woongjin Coway , local media Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
