#Funds News
October 4, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Top global miner BHP Billiton is among the companies talking to Petrobras about buying a stake in the Brazilian state-led oil company’s Gulf of Mexico oil fields, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Morgan Stanley is in talks to sell a majority stake in its commodities business to the Qatar Investment Authority, the Financial Times said, quoting people familiar with the deal.

