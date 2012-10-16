Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Royal Bank of Scotland will get the go-ahead this week from government and regulators to exit the state-backed insurance scheme covering its old “toxic assets”, in an early step towards reprivatisation, the Financial Times reported.

* Next Media Ltd, controlled by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, will sell all its Taiwan newspaper, magazine and online video assets to a Taiwanese consortium for around $600 million, media reports said on Tuesday.