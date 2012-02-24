FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 6 years

Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Taiwanese memory-chip maker ProMOS Tech will sell its 12-inch wafer fab to contract chipmaker Global Foundries, industry paper Digitimes reported, at an estimated price of T$20-T$30 billion ($676 million-$1 billion).

* Japan may give Elpida Memory an extension on government guarantees for loans and preferred stock so it can have more time to talk with Micron Technology about a capital tie-up, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Deals of the day:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.