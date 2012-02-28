FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest
February 28, 2012 / 4:55 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* The overseas investment arm of Indian oil producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and gas distribution company GAIL India plan to offer $2 billion in a combined bid to acquire British group Cove Energy, the Times of India reported.

* VietinBank, Vietnam’s largest partly private lender by assets, plans to raise $2 billion this year selling bonds overseas, a state-run news website reported.

Deals of the day:

