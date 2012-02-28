UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* The overseas investment arm of Indian oil producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and gas distribution company GAIL India plan to offer $2 billion in a combined bid to acquire British group Cove Energy, the Times of India reported.

* VietinBank, Vietnam’s largest partly private lender by assets, plans to raise $2 billion this year selling bonds overseas, a state-run news website reported.

Deals of the day: