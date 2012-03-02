FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
March 2, 2012

Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, March 2 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* U.S.-based Starbucks Corp is planning to strengthen its presence in Europe and grab market share from Switzerland’s Nestle in the area of instant coffee, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

* Nissan Motor Co plans to revive the Datsun nameplate to sell inexpensive cars tailored for emerging markets from 2014, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday, as the Japanese automaker revs up its efforts to tap fast-growth countries.

