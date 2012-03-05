FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest
March 5, 2012

Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, March 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* A team of top proprietary traders at JPMorgan Chase & Co is set to launch what is likely to be one of the largest hedge fund start-ups in 2012, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* European aerospace group EADS is considering doing without part of a development loan for its Airbus unit worth 500 million euros ($660 million) from the German government as a dispute escalates regarding the group moving operations from Germany, a paper reported.

* Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan has sold his $3 billion worth of power assets to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a government-owned strategic development company, The Star newspaper reported on Monday, quoting sources.

