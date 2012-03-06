FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 4:20 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, March 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Bank of China sees its non-performing loan ratio for local government financing platforms to be less than 1 percent, and does not foresee widespread defaults on such loans, the Shanghai Securities News reported, quoting the lender’s chairman.

* Austrian insurer Uniqa plans to buy out minority shareholders at several units in eastern Europe in an exercise that will cost at least 100 million euros ($132 million), media reported its chief executive as saying.

Deals of the day:

