UPDATE 2-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
March 15, 2012

UPDATE 2-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

March 15 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* NDS, which develops software for multi-channel television networks, is in advanced talks to be acquired by Cisco Systems for $5 billion, Israel’s Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Thursday.

* French engineering group Alstom is looking at wind turbine makers Gamesa of Spain and Vestas of Denmark, as well as Germany’s REpower, as potential takeover targets, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

* France Telecom is considering a possible sale of the struggling fixed-line part of its Polish unit TPSA to focus on the mobile business, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying on Thursday.

* Russian state-controlled lender Sberbank plans to sell a 7.6 percent stake in April, business daily Vedomosti reported on Thursday citing banking sources.

* Tour operator Thomas Cook has received at least eight bids, including from private equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Carlyle Group, for buying the company’s stake in its Indian unit, the Business Standard reported on Thursday.

* Film producer Peter Guber has joined the bid for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team as part of a group led by Magic Johnson, the Los Angeles Times reported.

